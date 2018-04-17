× Ashland Mill site hits the market

HANOVER, Va. — The owners of a historic flour mill site in Hanover County are testing the market.

The 5-acre Ashland Mill property at 14471 Washington Highway was listed for sale this month, with an eye on finding a buyer to rehab and reuse the property.

Known to locals as the Byrd Mill, the site is listed for $1.25 million. It was most recently assessed for $674,000, according to county records.

The site includes up to 26 silos that can hold 120,000 bushels of grain, and a four-story, 12,000-square-foot mill along the banks of the South Anna River.

Brokers Stuart Cary and Ken Barnhill of Colliers International have the listing.

Historical records trace a mill on the site back to the late 1700s, where a young Patrick Henry often visited to bring back milled corn, wheat and buckwheat to his family’s nearby plantation.

Owned by Ashland Milling Co. since the 1960s, the site produces baking mixes and products under the Byrd Mill label, a brand the company bought about 20 years ago. Its products are sold to area restaurants, schools and grocery chains.

