RICHMOND, Va – Chef William Erlenbach from Stratford University demonstrated how to make savory crepes in the Virginia This Morning kitchen. That’s one of the dishes that will be at this year’s French Food Festival. The festival will be Friday, April 27th from 4pm – 8pm and Saturday, April 28th from 11am – 8pm at Little Sisters of the Poor, 1503 Michaels Rd. in Henrico.

https://rvafrenchfoodfestival.com/