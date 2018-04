Please enable Javascript to watch this video

William & Mary and Richard Bland College presidents are teaming up to announce the Promise Scholars program. The program is designed to ease transfer for high-ability, low-income (Pell-eligible) students from the two-year college to William & Mary.

For more information about the Promise Scholars Program, visit: www.rbc.edu

or call (804) 862-6100

