Fallen tree narrowly misses Chesterfield home: ‘We are so lucky’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield family considered themselves lucky Monday morning after a fallen tree narrowly missed their Redbridge Road home.

A powerful storm that spawned tornadoes in Virginia and North Carolina Sunday topples trees and flooded roads as it swept through Central Virginia late Sunday night.

June Shand said her family was watching a movie when they heard the tree crack and fall outside their home.

"We are so lucky right now," Shand said. "Count your blessings."

The tree just missed her bedroom -- but landed on the Shand family's carport.

All five family members and a litter of kittens were unharmed.

