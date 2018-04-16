× National School Walkout will impact downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are preparing for thousands of students and others participants to walk from Brown’s Island to the Virginia State Capitol in downtown Richmond as part of National School Walkout events on Friday.

“The local organizers have been excellent about not only meeting with us, but about doing all they can to work with us to help facilitate a smooth rally,” Col. Anthony S. Pike, chief of the Virginia Capitol Police, said. “Along with the Richmond Police Department and our other partners, we are committed to providing a safe environment for these folks to express their freedom of speech.”

Friday’s planned school walkout — on the anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting — is part of a nationwide rally against school gun violence.

Walkout participants plan to meeting on Brown’s Island at noon on Friday. After a series of speeches, participants plan to march two miles to the Virginia State Capitol.

The march is scheduled to start at about 1 p.m. with am hour-long rally at the Virginia State Capitol to begin around 2 p.m.

“[We are] asking those who work, live or conduct business in downtown Richmond to show extra patience Friday,” a Virginia Capitol Police spokesperson said. “[The rally] is likely to have a significant impact on traffic along several downtown streets and in the immediate area of Capitol Square from mid-morning into late afternoon.”

Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham said while the rally would likely disrupt traffic, he said he expected it to remain peaceful.

“The Richmond Police Department and the Virginia Capitol Police have a great deal of experience dealing with large crowds,” Chief Durham said.