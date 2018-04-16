Cars flipped, buildings damaged after suspected tornado hits near Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Cleanup is underway after a suspected tornado caused damage near Lynchburg Sunday evening as a line of powerful storms moved through Virginia.

According to the National Weather Service, trained spotters and volunteer fire crews saw a tornado on Timberlake Road in Forest at 7:01 p.m.

“Cars were flipped over, several trees were downed and several structures damaged,” the report reads.

Lisa Fox Lee shared video of the damage along on Timberlake Road.

“Be safe,” she wrote. “Lots of damage on Timberlake Road.”

Lindsey Jenkins also shared photos of the damage showing structures decimated, one of which she said was the Carpet One store.

Officials warned residents to avoid Old Forest Road, Link Road and Timeberlake Road because of downed power lines and trees, WDBJ reported.

“Please avoid travel tonight and give emergency response team members a chance to do their jobs as safely as possible,” VDOT officials urged. “There will be time enough to assess the damage.”

At last check there was no word when those roads will be reopened.

No injuries were reported.

The line of storms brought heavy rain, some hail and damaging wind gusts. There was a lot of shear in the atmosphere, which caused isolated storms to rotate and produce brief tornadoes.