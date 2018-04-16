× Virginia man charged after shooting himself with stolen gun

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man was arrested after he shot himself with a stolen gun.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Econo Lodge, on Jeff Davis Highway in Spotsylvania County, for a shooting Saturday night.

When investigators arrived, they found 23-year-old Eric H. Jones.

Jones was suffering from a gunshot wound.

“[He] initially stated that two black males approached him and one of them shot him,” a Spotsylvania Sheriff’s spokesperson said. “Detectives responded to the scene and began interviewing witnesses in attempt to locate a possible suspect. Through investigations it was discovered that Jones actually shot himself.”

Detectives searched Jones’ room and found a gun.

That gun’s serial number had previously been entered into a stolen weapons database.

Jones was treated at the hospital and later charged with Possession of a firearm by a felon, Felony receiving stolen property, Reckless handling of a firearm, and Filing a False Police Report.

He is currently being held in jail without bond.