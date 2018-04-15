Tornado watch in effect for Richmond metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A tornado watch is in effect until midnight for much of the Richmond metro.

A line of strong to severe storms will track across the state through midnight. Areas east of Richmond may see severe weather near or after midnight.

The strongest storms will produce heavy rain, hail and damaging wind gusts. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible. The risk for tornadoes is higher southwest of Richmond.

Here are the safety tips should a tornado warning get issued for your neighborhood:

Storms will exit eastern Virginia by 4 a.m.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: