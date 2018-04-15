Small plane crashes near Crozet

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are responding after a small plane crashed in western Albemarle County near Crozet Sunday night, WCAV reported.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Saddle Hollow Road near Crozet.

“Rescue crews are having a hard time accessing the site due to terrain,” Lynne Vogt with WVIR tweeted.

There has been no word on how many people were on board the plane.

No additional details were available at last check.

BREAKING: Plane crash near Crozet off Saddle Hollow Road in Albemarle Co. Rescue crews are having a hard time accessing the site due to terrain. Roads around it are closed. Unconfirmed reports of 1 fatality so far. @NBC29 has a crew trying to get more info. — Lynne Vogt (@LynneVogt09) April 16, 2018