Inmate found dead in cell at Riverside Regional Jail

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in his cell at Riverside Regional Jail Saturday night.

The inmate, identified as 27-year-old Joseph Mcalpine of Surry County, was discovered unresponsive at approximately 11:30 p.m. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of his death.

Officials with Riverside Regional Jail say the incident appears to be a suicide.

Prince George County Police are investigating the incident and the jail has also initiated their own internal investigation.