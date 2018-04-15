Here’s when the best chance of severe weather will be on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A strong cold front will bring powerful storms to our area late Sunday into Sunday night, and severe weather is possible.

After a few morning showers, there will be a better chance of some scattered storms during the afternoon. Not everyone will see them, but the storms that do pop up will have heavy downpours and some gusty winds.

As we head through the evening, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will track from west to east across the state. Storms will target central Virginia after 9 p.m. and last through midnight. These storms will affect eastern Virginia near and after midnight.

The line of storms will bring heavy rain, some hail, and the potential for damaging wind gusts. There will be a lot of shear in the atmosphere, and this may cause isolated storms to rotate and produce brief tornadoes.

The chance for tornadoes is higher across southwestern Virginia.

Storms will exit eastern Virginia by around 4 a.m. Rainfall totals will exceed an inch in some locations.

Cooler and more tranquil weather will arrive for Monday.

