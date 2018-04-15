Denim drive will raise money for Henrico Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Trucks full of denim were dropped off at Regency Square Mall as part of Goodwill's second big denim drive with Henrico schools.

The top three schools at the elementary, middle, and high school levels will receive a cash prize with the winner at each level receiving $1,000.

All of the donated denim will go to Goodwill stores and will be used to support all the job training programs the agency runs in our region.

“It's big. It's a lot of trash talking between the principals and the schools right now,” Russ Rainer with Goodwill of Central Virginia said. “It's a lot of fun. We tell people to have fun, and bring as much as you can."

Saturday’s drive was the first of two collections. Goodwill be back at Regency Square Mall next Saturday and Sunday collecting items.

If you want to help your school win, bring your used jeans and denim items to the upper level of the mall near JCPenny.

The awards ceremony for the event will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 28.