× Death investigation underway after body found in Ettrick neighborhood

ETTRICK, Va. — Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found in an Ettrick neighborhood Saturday night.

Police discovered the body in a wooded area in the 21600 block of Chesterfield Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m. with the assistance of the Petersburg Police Department and Virginia State University.

The body has been taken to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner to identify the person and determine their cause of death.

Police are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone with information on this incident to either contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1241 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.