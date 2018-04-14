Trooper saves bear cubs after mother is killed

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A Virginia State Police trooper saved two black bear cubs Thursday in Franklin County.

State police officials posted on Facebook that Sr. Trooper D.H. Cepelnik rescued the cubs after their mother was struck and killed by a car.

“The cubs were safely relocated to Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro,” officials said.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia has several other cubs in residence.

Officials said the bear cubs admitted so far this year were likely born between early January to mid-February.