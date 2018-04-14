Eggs recalled over salmonella fears sold in Virginia

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. – Nearly 207 million eggs have been recalled after 22 people have become sick after eating them, according to the Federal and Drug Administration.

The eggs were from a farm in Hyde County, North Carolina, and are being recalled by the company Rose Acre Farms, of Seymour, Indiana, because of the potential Salmonella Braenderup outbreak, FDA officials said.

The eggs are from the plant P-1065, which is associated with Rose Acre Farms. The eggs were distributed to Virginia, North Carolina, Colorado, New Jersey, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and West Virginia through retail stores and restaurants.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. It can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis, according to the FDA.

Among the brands, stores and restaurants listed in the recall, were Great Value, Food Lion and Waffle House.

Consumers who have purchased the eggs are urged not to use them and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you have questions, call Rose Acre Farms at 855-215-5730 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.