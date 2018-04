RICHMOND, Va – A two-day literary extravaganza is coming to Carytown. Authors Cheryl Pallant and Patricia Smith are two featured writers who will participate in the 2nd Annual, “RVA Lit Crawl.” There will be more than fifty published writers showcasing their work in various locations beginning Friday, April 20th through Saturday, April 21st. You can get more information at https://www.rvalitcrawl.org/