RICHMOND, Va. - She's It is a lifestyle technology company that combines the power of conversations with the strength of mobile technology that enable women to achieve positive behavioral changes leading to 360 Well-Being. Co-founders, Tam Williams and Dr. carol Pate shared about the wellness movement.

For more information, visit www.shes-it.com or call (844) 743-4748 Ext. 700

Facebook: "ShesItWomen"

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SHE'S IT}