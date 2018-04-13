Thousands of volunteers help Monument Ave. 10k run smoothly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Around 25,000 runners and walkers are expected to participate in Saturday morning's Ukrop's Monument Ave. 10k. Many of those people will first stop by the Richmond Raceway Friday to pick up their race packets.

Thousands of volunteers are needed to help make the race and pre-race expo a success.

"I just love helping people," a teenage volunteer said Friday.

Shirley White, who has volunteered the last four years, said she kept coming back to see the new faces.

"You meet different people and hopefully they’ve made some new friends new relationships," White said.

With around 25,000 people registered for Saturday's race -- the pre-race expo is not all fun and games.

"Going to be chaos in a few hours, but it’s fun chaos and it’s organized chaos," White said.

Race organizer Pete Woody said the Sportsbackers are prepared for large crowds.

"We will have three gates open for people who are coming here to the raceway," he said. "It takes 1,500 to 2,000 volunteers to do all of the stuff that you don’t even think about on race day."

Participants can pick up their race packets at Richmond Raceway until 9 p.m. Friday.

If you’re coming in between your lunch break give yourself a little extra time to be in and out the door.