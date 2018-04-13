× Chesterfield inmate death under investigation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An inmate at the Chesterfield County jail died after suffering a medical emergency inside the jail Thursday night, according to a Chesterfield Sheriff’s office spokesperson.

James P. Frazier, 45, of Richmond, was booked at the jail April 11 for violating terms of his probation following an August 2017 Heroin arrest.

“Last night upon notification of a medical emergency, deputies and medical staff immediately responded to the cell,” the sheriff’s spokesperson said. “Without delay [medical personnel] began emergency medical procedures to include the administration of NARCAN.”

Frazier was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“Frazier’s body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine his cause of death,” the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.