Child expected to be OK after bedroom window fall

PETERSBURG, Va. — The child who fell from a second-floor window at the Pin Oak Apartment Complex is expected to make a full recovery, Petersburg Police Major Brian Braswell said.

The child, reported to be around two years old, fell out of the bedroom window at about 7 p.m. Thursday.

He was rushed to the hospital for evaluation.

“The child is expected to be released from the hospital and has no life-threatening injuries,” Braswell said. “No charges have been filed in the case but, the investigation will continue.”

There were at least two adults inside the house at the time of the incident, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett. Their relation to the child is unknown.

