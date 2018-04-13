× Police: Teen attacked elderly Henrico woman, stole her station wagon

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police have named a suspect in the April 10 attack on an elderly Henrico woman.

Calvin Maurice White Jr., 18, was wanted for burglary, malicious wounding, and grand larceny, police said.

Police responded to the assault just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday along the 200 block of W. Laburnum Ave.

Officers found the woman there. She had multiple wounds to her head and upper torso, police said.

Her attacker also stole the woman’s Volvo station wagon.

Police believe White was involved in the attack.

The woman’s stolen Volvo station wagon was later recovered.

White was described as a 5’6″ tall black male who weights approximately 140 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 8040-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.