RICHMOND, Va – Elizabeth Thomas and Kaicee Robertson from Richmond Animal League brought pooches Rufus and Havoc into the studio to talk about RAL’s 2018 Woofstock. The event will feature dog adoptions, music, vendors, games and more. It will take place on Saturday, April 28th from 10am – 2pm at Westchester Commons. CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel will serve as the emcee. You can get more information at http://www.ral.org/woofstock/