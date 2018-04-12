Wiliamsburg is for foodies!

RICHMOND, Va – Chef David McClure and Simon Smith from Willamsburg Winery showed us a delicious Seared York River Rockfish with Spring Garden Veggies, Surry Sausage, Tomato Fume and paired it with a wonderful wine. Williamsburg Winery will be showing off their food at the Williamsburg Taste Festival from April 19th – 22nd. The Williamsburg Winery is hosting a Master Taste Dinner Saturday, April 21st at 7pm. For more information about the festival go to: https://www.visitwilliamsburg.com/williamsburg-taste-festival

