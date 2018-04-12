River City Roll, boutique bowling, opens in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Get ready for boutique bowling in Scott’s Addition. Richmond’s first boutique bowling alley — River City Roll — opens with 20 lanes and craft pizzas and cocktails.

Robert Long and Ben Eubanks, former restaurant director at Lemaire in the Jefferson Hotel, will open River City Roll on Tuesday, April 17 at 5 p.m.

The 22,000 square foot space features custom leather couches, Woodstone pizza, and 150 seats for dining and boozing. Craft cocktails, wine and seven rotating taps of beer are being paired with the pizza-forward menu and seasonal dishes like tomato and balsamic Caprese by Jonathan Kibiloski, formerly of EAT Restaurant Partners.

Vasen Brewing Company, a Richmond brewery in nearby Scott’s Addition has crafted a proprietary beer for RCR, The Roll Pilsner, a crushable light brew.

Lunch Break with Robey Martin is giving away a free one-hour bowling pass to River City Roll. To enter, simply comment in the Facebook LIVE.

Also, opening in Scott’s Addition this week is the second location of Stella’s Grocery. The upscale market, from Katrina and Johnny Giavos, opens today April 12, at 3351 Moore Street in the HandCraft building adjacent to above mentioned Vasen Brewing Company.