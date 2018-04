LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by an ambulance on Interstate 64 in Louisa County Thursday evening.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office confirms that the incident happened on I-64 westbound at the Zion Crossroads exit.

There is no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

CBS 6 has reached out to Virginia State Police for more information. We are waiting to hear back.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.