Meet the Candidates: Ryan McAdams

RICHMOND, Va. -- November's elections are just around the corner and a primary is coming up June 12.

So, it's time to meet the candidates, all of whom have been invited on the CBS-6 News at 7 p.m.

You can find all the interviews right here on wtvr.com

Thursday night, Ryan McAdams, a Republican vying for his party's nomination in the 4th district to face incumbent Democrat, Rep. Donald McEachin, stopped by the studio.

McAdams talked about his vision and priorities, which include creating jobs, reforming healthcare, protecting liberties, and supporting veterans.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for complete Campaign 2018 coverage. Watch CBS 6 News at 7 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald for our "Meet the Candidates" interviews. Here's a tentative schedule:

Senate Race

Tim Kaine – Monday, April 2

Corey Stewart – Wednesday, April 18

E.W. Jackson – Friday, April 6

Nick Freitas - TBD

7th District Race

Dave Brat - Monday, April 23

Abigail Spanberger – Thursday, April 19

Dan Ward – Monday, April 9

Helen Alli – Wednesday, April 11

4th District Race

Donald McEachin – Tuesday, April 3

Shion Fenty – Tuesday, April 10

Ryan McAdams – Thursday, April 12