Meet the Candidates: Helen Alli

RICHMOND, Va. -- November's elections are just around the corner with a primary coming up on June 12.

So it's time to meet the candidates in the major races, all of whom have been invited on CBS-6 news at 7 p.m.

We'll then post all the interviews right here on wtvr.com.

Wednesday night Helen Alli, a former Democrat, who is now a member of the Whig party, looking to challenge incumbent Republican Dave Brat in the 7th Congressional District, stopped by the studio.

She described how she became the candidate for the Virginia Whig Party, as well as her priorities which include a focus on jobs, preserving Medicare, and providing healthcare for all.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for complete Campaign 2018 coverage. Watch CBS 6 News at 7 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald for our "Meet the Candidates" interviews. Here's a tentative schedule:

Senate Race

Tim Kaine – Monday, April 2

Corey Stewart – Wednesday, April 18

E.W. Jackson – Friday, April 6

Nick Freitas - TBD

7th District Race

Dave Brat - Monday, April 23

Abigail Spanberger – Thursday, April 19

Dan Ward – Monday, April 9

Helen Alli – Wednesday, April 11

4th District Race

Donald McEachin – Tuesday, April 3

Shion Fenty – Tuesday, April 10

Ryan McAdams – Thursday, April 12

Be sure you're registered to vote in the primaries on Tuesday, June 12 and then on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Click here for the Virginia Department of Elections website.