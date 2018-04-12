Retired Chesterfield firefighter found dead in home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway after a retired Chesterfield firefighter was found dead in a vacant Arizona home Tuesday night, AZCentral reported.

Police in Mesa, Arizona said 63-year-old Charlton Hogwood’s body was found with “signs of trauma.”

News of Hogwood’s sudden death came as a heartbreaking shock former colleagues in the Chesterfield fire department.

“He always had that ability to take something bad, and make something good of it,” Hogwood’s longtime partner Wilbur Peyton said. “If he saw you had a problem, he was right there. If your car was broke down, he was right there. If you’re roof leaked, he was right there.”

Peyton said he was in dark on how Hogwood died or why anyone would kill him.

Hogwood began his career as a firefighter in 1977, according to a Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson.

He retired in September 2011.

Hogwood’s body was discovered by a family member Tuesday night when he failed to show up for a maintenance job.

The investigation into Hogwood’s death remain on-going.

This is a developing story. Watch CBS 6 News – starting a 5 – for a live report.