What’s Cooking on Virginia This Morning? – Pollo tacos al pastor

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Brian Mullins of Publix Aprons Cooking School showed Jessica how to make pollo tacos al pastor.



Publix Aprons Cooking School is located at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive in Glen Allen and offers a variety of courses, which utilize modern technology, classic culinary techniques and wine and beer pairings.



"The Basics of Culinary" Hands-on Class Series



Six part series that begins on Thursday, April 26



$330 for series



For more information you can visit: www.Publix.com/CookingSchools



