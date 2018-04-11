Angry neighbors pay final respects after clerk killed in Petersburg store

PETERSBURG, Va. — A worker shot during a Tuesday night robbery at a Petersburg deli has died, according to Petersburg Police. The man’s name has not yet been released by police, but customers have come to the Fast Stop Deli on S. West Street to pay their respects.

“This nonsense needs to stop,” one woman outside the store said upon learning about the man’s death. “Petersburg needs to come together. We need prayer. There’s a dark cloud over this city.”

“He meant a lot to us in this neighborhood,” another customer said. “When money was short, he always came through with it. He was a cool guy.”

“Why would you walk into this man’s establishment and shoot him?” the customer continued. “Because you want some money? Get a job!’

Police were called to the business at about 9:33 p.m. Tuesday to investigate an armed robbery and shooting.

“Police arrived and found an adult male who sustained a gunshot wound,” a Petersburg Police spokesperson said. “The victim was transported to [the hospital] where he succumbed from his injury.”

Police are still looking for the shooting, but have not released a description at this time.

Investigators said they would review surveillance video from the store for additional leads.

Police asked anyone with information about the crime to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

