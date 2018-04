RICHMOND, Va – Hanover CREW is an organization set up to help emergency responders in financial need. Tom Nelson and Emily Bell Hubbard stopped by the studio to talk about their golf tournament called Pars 4 Ours that benefits the organization. Pars 4 Ours Golf Tournament will be held Friday, April 20th at The Hollows Golf Club in Montpelier, Va. You can find out more information or sign up at https://www.hanovercrewfoundation.org/