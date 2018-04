RICHMOND, Va – Rev. Dr. Robert A Diggs, Sr. from Tabernacle Baptist Church and Donald Barrow, an organizer, were in our studio to talk about the Birdging the Health Gap Joy Run/Walk and Community Health Fair. The event will be held at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Petersburg Saturday, April 28th. The run starts at 9am and the health fair begins at 9:30am.

For more information go to https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Petersburg/BridgingtheHeathGapJoyRunWalk​