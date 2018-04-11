× Man hurt with crossbow in crime at Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was hurt when a crossbow was used during a Henrico home break-in, according to Henrico Police.

Police responded to a home along the 1000 block of Old Williamsburg Road, near East Williamsburg Road in eastern Henrico, at about 2 a.m. Wednesday to investigate an attempted home break-in, police said.

A man at the home had been injured with a crossbow, police added. Those injuries were considered non-life threatening.

“There are no suspects at large or threats to the community,” Henrico Police Lt. Ken Motley said.

Police did not indicate whether the injured man was the suspect or victim in the attempted home break-in.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.