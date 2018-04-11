Meet the Candidates: Shion Fenty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- November's elections are just around the corner with a primary coming up on June 12, so it's time to meet the candidates in the major races, all of whom have been invited on CBS 6 News at 7 p.m.

Tuesday night Republican Shion Fenty, who is vying for her party’s nomination to face incumbent Democrat Don McEachin in the 4th Congressional District, stopped by the studio.

The issues Fenty is most passionate about include improving schools, establishing a fair immigration system and health care, all “to build a better community.”

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for complete Campaign 2018 coverage. Watch CBS 6 News at 7 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald for our "Meet the Candidates" interviews. Here's a tentative schedule:

Senate Race

Tim Kaine – Monday, April 2

Corey Stewart – Wednesday, April 18

E.W. Jackson – Friday, April 6

Nick Freitas - TBD

7th District Race

Dave Brat - Monday, April 23

Abigail Spanberger – Thursday, April 19

Dan Ward – Monday, April 9

Helen Alli – Wednesday, April 11

4th District Race

Donald McEachin – Tuesday, April 3

Shion Fenty – Tuesday, April 10

Ryan McAdams – Thursday, April 12

Be sure you're registered to vote in the primaries on Tuesday, June 12 and then on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Click here for the Virginia Department of Elections website.