× Maymont river otter Ella dies unexpectedly

RICHMOND, Va. — Ella, a river otter who arrived at Maymont last May, has died, according to a blog post by a park spokesperson.

“Ella was a spunky and energetic girl,” Maymont Aquarist Delaney Sheire said. “She never failed to put a smile on my face, especially when playing with clam shells and straw piles.”

Ella died Sunday after she was taken to Wellesley Animal Hospital for an oral/dental exam over the weekend.

“She was exhibiting behaviors that were indicative of tooth sensitivity and pain,” a Maymont spokesperson said. “Sadly, she did not survive the procedure due to complications while under anesthesia.”

A preliminary necropsy did not indicate any abnormalities, according to Maymont.

Results of a more in-depth necropsy are pending.

“We experienced an emergency during her anesthesia for the root canals,” veterinarian Dr. Kelly Gottschalk said. “Her heart stopped unexpectedly and there was a quick buildup of carbon dioxide.”

Ella and a male otter named Louis arrived at Maymont last May after the park’s two longtime otters Neptune and Pandora died within weeks of each other.