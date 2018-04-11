× Hanover Schools vote to keep Confederate names

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School in Hanover County will retain their names.

The Hanover County School Board voted 5-2 Tuesday night to not proceed with changing the names of the schools that honor prominent Confederate figures General Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, and General Stonewall Jackson.

The decision came after the Hanover School Board asked the community for feedback about a possible name change.

Surveys about the issue were available both online and at county libraries.

Hanover’s decision stands in contrast to recent decisions in both Richmond and Petersburg to change the names of schools that honor Confederate figures.

Earlier this week, the Richmond School Board voted to move forward with a 30-day public comment period ‘with intent’ to rename J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School. Stuart was a Confederate cavalry leader in the Civil War.

Both Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and new Richmond Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras have said they were in favor of changing the name of the school.

Earlier this year, the City of Petersburg decided to rename three confederate-named schools.

Two years ago, Henrico County changed the name of a school named after former Virginia Governor Harry F. Byrd who, as a U.S. senator in the 1950s, fought to keep Virginia schools segregated.