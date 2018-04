RICHMOND, Va – ART 180 is celebrating their 20th anniversary. They provide an outlet and encourage kids in challenging circumstances to express themselves through art. Taekia Glass and Austin Miles from ART 180 brought in a piece of art that Austin’s class created. You can see more of the artwork at The Really Big Show Saturday, April 28th from 1pm – 4pm at Science Museum of Virginia. Admission is FREE!

https://art180.org/reallybigshow