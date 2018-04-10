× Swansboro fire determined arson; investigators seek tips

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Fire Investigations Unit and the Richmond Police Department are asking for the public’s help with an arson which occurred last month in the Swansboro neighborhood.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 14, the Richmond Fire and Police Departments responded to the 50 block of West 27th Street for a report of a fire.

Upon further investigation, the Fire Investigations Unit determined the cause of the fire was arson.

The man who lives at the home was not there at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

They are asking anyone with tips or information to call Fire Investigator Lt. Brian Dalrymple at (804) 646-5421.