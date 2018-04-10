Store clerk shot in Petersburg robbery; suspect on the loose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police are looking for a shooting suspect after a store clerk was shot during the robbery of a Petersburg deli Tuesday night.

The incident happened at the Fast Stop Deli located at 28 S West Street, near W Wythe Street.

Police say at 9:38 p.m. officers responded to a call saying that the business was being robbed and one person had been shot.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. He has been transported to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police are looking for a suspect but have not released a description at this time. Investigators say they will review surveillance video from the store for additional leads.

This is the second shooting in Petersburg over the last two nights.

Tuesday’s shooting is just one block away from a fatal shooting late Monday night. Police say they do not believe the shootings are related.

Police asked anyone with information about the crime to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Police asked anyone with information about the crime to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

