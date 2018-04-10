Some Chesterfield elementary students could be switching schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Va. – The Chesterfield School Board is considering moving some elementary students to a different school this fall.

Tim Bullis, community relations director for the county school system explained the proposal to school board members at Tuesday's work session.

Students who currently attend Hopkins Elementary and who live in Hilmar, Mason Woods, Parker Estates, Summertree and Willowhurst would go to Beulah.

Students who currently attend Ecoff Elementary and who live in Oakmont will go to Beulah.

Students who currently attend Salem Church Elementary and who live in Kingsland Woods will go to Beulah.

Students who currently attend Beulah Elementary and who live in Cedar Acres, Cedar Heights, Dalebluff Manor, Meadowdale and Ravensdale will go to Hopkins.

Parent Tiya Williams has mixed emotions about her Oakmont neighborhood being at the center of the redistricting proposal.

“The biggest thing for me is getting ideas from parents whose kids went to Beulah in the past and the biggest thing I’m trying to keep in mind is that it`s a new building and that may mean new opportunities,” Williams said.

At the bus stop, Williams said the chatter focused about what is best for the kids.

“When you don`t know much and you feel you don`t have much of a choice, I’ll just try to get as much information as I can so I know what to expect,” Williams said.

Williams and other parents will learn more on Wednesday at a special meeting at the current Beulah Elementary School.

One question brought up during the meeting was why the redistricting has to happen now.

“We don`t want to open the new Beulah School brand new and then move students with perhaps another redistricting. We don`t think it`s right to put them in there for one year and move them out of a brand-new school,” Bullis said.