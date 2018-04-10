× Q wedding show connects couples with LGBTQ-specific vendors

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond’s LGBTQ wedding show will be held Sunday, April 15.

A cadre of talented wedding industry experts will be at the Q Wedding show at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

The event, organized by Q Virginia, will connect future brides and grooms with businesses who are sensitive to and wholeheartedly enthusiastic about LGBTQ-specific needs.

The show will feature both traditional vendors, such as bakers, caterers, event planner, florists, jewelers, photographers, and venues and non-traditional wedding vendors, including family planning services, financial planners, insurance providers, legal services, real estate professionals, retailers, and tourism/hospitality professionals.

The event is free and includes a raffle for a VIP trip, wedding rings, and wedding stationary. The event is from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Q Virginia is a Virginia LGBTQ media company whose mission is to promote equality through storytelling. Their spring wedding issue was just released.