Petersburg man killed in shooting

PETERSBURG, Va – Petersburg Police are searching for whoever is responsible for killing a man late Monday night.

Officers responded to the 800 block of W Washington St just after 10:00 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found 49 year old Antonio C. Goode dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212