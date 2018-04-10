× After 10 years in development, former Highland Springs star signs with Lakers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — After a decade in the NBA’s development league, former Highland Springs High School standout Andre Ingram, has landed an NBA contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 32-year-old received the surprise of a lifetime during his exit interview with the South Bay Lakers, the G League affiliate of the Los Angeles Lakers.

See Ingram thought he was there for a routine exit interview at the end of the season. Little did he know; team President Magic Johnson would offer him his first NBA contract for the remaining two games of the season.

“It was all the emotions you would think. It was joy, vindication, it just felt great all the way around,” said Ingram Tuesday. “It was a wonderful moment. They tricked me pretty good.”

You stay on the grind and at the end of your 10th year, you finally get the call. Andre Ingram never stopped persevering and now his @NBA dream is a reality. #ThisIsWhyWePlay #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/1SZhc5SW7k — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 10, 2018

The Richmond native graduated from Highland Springs High School is 2003, before playing at American University on a basketball scholarship.

Ingram’s professional career includes stops with the now defunct Utah Flash of the G League, six seasons with the South Bay Lakers, and a year in Australia with the Perth Wildcats.

During that decade, Ingram became the G League’s all-time leader in three-pointers made with 713.

Despite a long road to the NBA, Ingram says he’s not bitter, rather grateful and thankful for the opportunity.

“These 10 years have been a joy. I remember it all… They are fond memories. They aren’t angry memories,” he said. “It’s just great that you are appreciated for what you do. It’s just a handsome reward for time put in.

Ingram will make his NBA debut Tuesday night against the Houston Rockets, who have the NBA’s best record.

