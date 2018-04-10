Shooting reported on Blue Ridge Parkway

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. — A shooting along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Roanoke County remained under investigation Tuesday afternoon, the National Park Service confirmed.

That investigation closed a section of the parkway between mile posts 112 and 121.

The Tuesday morning shooting took place around mile post 116, officials confirmed.

The Parkway will remain closed between MP 121 and 112 through the end of the day today as the investigation into this morning's shooting continues. This is a closure to all types of use. Thank you for your cooperation and sorry for the inconvenience. — Blue Ridge Parkway (@BlueRidgeNPS) April 10, 2018

The initial investigation indicated the gunfire occurred between two vehicles headed in opposite directions on the parkway, WDBJ reported. The shooting was considered a possible road rage incident, the Roanoke-based television station reported.

One shooting victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. That person’s condition has not yet been released.

Another person was taken into police custody.

The NPS has confirmation of a shooting at MP 116.5. Although there is no further threat to the public, we ask that people avoid the area between MP 121-112 while the Parkway is closed due to the investigation underway. One subject in custody and one receiving medical attention. pic.twitter.com/Du0muGge49 — Blue Ridge Parkway (@BlueRidgeNPS) April 10, 2018

Steve Buxton, a Plateau District Ranger, told WDBJ investigators have recovered a weapon and an airsoft weapon.

The investigation into the incident was on-going.