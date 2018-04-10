Shooting reported on Blue Ridge Parkway

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. — A shooting along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Roanoke County remained under investigation Tuesday afternoon, the National Park Service confirmed.
That investigation closed a section of the parkway between mile posts 112 and 121.
The Tuesday morning shooting took place around mile post 116, officials confirmed.
The initial investigation indicated the gunfire occurred between two vehicles headed in opposite directions on the parkway, WDBJ reported. The shooting was considered a possible road rage incident, the Roanoke-based television station reported.
One shooting victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. That person’s condition has not yet been released.
Another person was taken into police custody.
Steve Buxton, a Plateau District Ranger, told WDBJ investigators have recovered a weapon and an airsoft weapon.
The investigation into the incident was on-going. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.