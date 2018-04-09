Trinity’s Armando Bacot enjoys a one of a kind Final Four Trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richmond, VA - Trinity Episcopal standout junior Armando Bacot had the rare opportunity of playing at the site of this year's Final Four in San Antonio.

"Just to be able to get a chance to play on the floor the next day, I mean it was a crazy feeling," said Bacot. "I've been preparing since the end of the High School season for this event."

Bacot was one of the top 24 juniors in the country that made up the U.S. men's Junior National select team as part of the NCAA's Next Generation Sunday. The National team competed against teams from NBA Academies around the world.

"I just the hard work that i put in and I knew that it would pay dividends," Bacot said.

He was the only Virginian selected which gave him the platform to put Richmond on a national stage.

"Since I was a young kid, I always wanted to put Richmond on the map as far as basketball wise." Bacot added. Always knew Richmond had so much talent but a lot of great players from Richmond kind of went under the rug and never got discovered. Just me being able to play in events like that brings awareness to basketball in Richmond and the city as a whole."

As far as his summer goes, Bacot will travel around the country with his Team Loaded AAU teammates as they look to win a second straight national title.