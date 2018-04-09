Recruiting a new class of heroes

RICHMOND, Va – Law enforcement from the City of Richmond, Chesterfield County, Henrico County and Hanover County stopped by to talk about their first joint recruitment event at the Monument Avenue 10k. Current recruits will compete in the race while recruiters from all four jurisdictions will be on hand to answer questions. That event will happen Saturday, April 14th at the Monument Ave. 10k. The next opportunity is Saturday, April 28th at Chesterfield Towne Center. For more information go tohttp://www.RVArecruit.eventbrite.com​