Meet the Candidates: Dan Ward

RICHMOND, Va. -- With November's elections just around the corner, and the primary coming up in June, it's time to meet the candidates.

All the candidates in the major races have been invited on the CBS-6 news at 7 p.m. and we'll put all the interviews right here at wtvr.com.

Monday night Dan Ward, who is running for the Democratic nomination in District 7 to face Republican incumbent Dave Brat, stopped by the studio.

Ward said getting affordable health care to more Virginians, and taking better care of veterans were among his top priorities.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for complete Campaign 2018 coverage. Watch CBS 6 News at 7 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald for our "Meet the Candidates" interviews. Here's a tentative schedule:

Senate Race

Tim Kaine – Monday, April 2

Corey Stewart – Wednesday, April 18

E.W. Jackson – Friday, April 6

Nick Freitas - TBD

7th District Race

Dave Brat - TBD

Abigail Spanberger – Thursday, April 19

Dan Ward – Monday, April 9

Helen Alli – Wednesday, April 11

4th District Race

Donald McEachin – Tuesday, April 3

Shion Fenty – Tuesday, April 10

Ryan McAdams – Thursday, April 12

Be sure you're registered to vote in the primaries on Tuesday, June 12 and then on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6. Click here for the Virginia Department of Elections website.