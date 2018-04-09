× Bertucci’s Italian restaurant closes Short Pump location

SHORT PUMP, Va. — The Bertucci’s Italian restaurant in Short Pump closed on Sunday, April 8. A letter sent from the company cited lease-related issues.

“We are sad to report that yesterday was our last day of operation at Bertucci’s in Short Pump. The reason for closing was lease-related. For team members who do not transfer to another regional Bertucci’s, we’ll support as we can to help find employment with other restaurants in the local area,” the company said, in email correspondence to those on a distribution list.

The Facebook page has been removed and the website no longer lists the Short Pump location.

There are other Bertucci locations, in Washington, DC and Springfield, Virginia.