Shelter in place order lifted at VUU amid reports of armed suspects

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities said said a shelter in place order has been lifted at Virginia Union University after police investigated a report of armed suspects at the school Sunday evening.

“Seek shelter and remain until further notice,” the university tweeted at 7:15 p.m.

VUU Police investigating a possible armed gunman on campus. Seek shelter and remain until further notice. Richmond Police are assisting. — Virginia Union (@VAUnion1865) April 8, 2018

Shelter in Place Lifted :: VUU Police continue to investigate reports of armed gunmen on campus. Everyone should remain vigilant. — Virginia Union (@VAUnion1865) April 8, 2018

That shelter in place order was lifted just after 7:50 p.m. after officials said witnesses reported one suspect leaving in a vehicle and a second suspect running off on foot.

Officials said VUU Police will continue to canvas the campus.

Cont.'d Shelter in Place Lifted :: Witnesses report one suspect left in a vehicle and a second suspect left on foot. — Virginia Union (@VAUnion1865) April 8, 2018

Cont.'d Shelter in Place Lifted :: VUU Police will continue to canvas the campus. If you have information,call (804)257-5777. — Virginia Union (@VAUnion1865) April 8, 2018

Additionally, officials said Richmond Police are aiding in the investigation.

WTVR CBS 6 has calls into VUU and Richmond Police. No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help police, call VUU Police at 804-257-5777 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

