Louisa Pride Run: Teacher hopes to run 100 miles Monday

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A teacher will attempt something incredible to benefit her students on her first day back to school after spring break Monday in Louisa County.

English teacher Kate Fletcher aims to run 100 miles within 24 hours during the Lion Pride Run.

As for motivation, the school band playing and cheering on the 43-year-old. In addition, the school’s culinary arts students have baked homemade nutritional bars to nourish her during the marathon.

Officials said her fellow teachers, students and community will join Ms. Fletcher for parts of the run.

But this is not Ms. Fletcher’s first race. She gained national attention by Runner’s World Magazine in 2017 when she ran 50 miles in just over 9 hours and raised more than $5,600 for the school.

Accordingly, she doubled her goal for this year — and has been training — to run 100 miles around the school’s track.

An online fund created for Fletcher’s feat, which will raise money for scholarships and the school’s student newspaper program, has raised nearly $1,100 of her $10,000 goal Sunday night.

School officials said a New York Times reporter and a documentary crew from GoFundMe will be documenting Ms. Fletcher’s journey.

The school also plans to provide a live feed via the district’s social media channels.

